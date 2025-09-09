Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SERV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Singular Research upgraded Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Serve Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Trading Up 5.0%

NASDAQ SERV opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of -0.16. Serve Robotics has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $24.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 3,726.00%. Equities analysts predict that Serve Robotics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Serve Robotics

In other Serve Robotics news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 164,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $1,701,712.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,434,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,473,240.66. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Read sold 7,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $74,907.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 364,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,073.52. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,306 shares of company stock worth $2,998,976 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 210,977 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.