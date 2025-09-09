Ned Preston Acquires 2,000 Shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) CFO Ned Preston bought 2,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $11,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Gaia Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $139.86 million, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.88. Gaia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $6.53.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Gaia
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
