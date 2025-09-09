Ned Preston Acquires 2,000 Shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) CFO Ned Preston bought 2,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $11,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gaia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $139.86 million, a PE ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.88. Gaia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $6.53.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

About Gaia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaia by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,962,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC boosted its position in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 723,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Gaia by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gaia by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 215,415 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

