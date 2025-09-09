USS Investment Management Ltd Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,338,000 after buying an additional 651,650 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 1,135.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 707,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 649,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 680,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,600,000 after buying an additional 431,643 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 12,105.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 434,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,317,000 after buying an additional 431,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.1%

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $88.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.820-6.060 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.