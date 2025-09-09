USS Investment Management Ltd Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. $ENLT

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,642 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Enlight Renewable Energy worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,227,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after buying an additional 69,329 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,621,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,870,000 after buying an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,656,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,762,000 after buying an additional 40,665 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ENLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enlight Renewable Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enlight Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $21.00 target price on Enlight Renewable Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.05 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

