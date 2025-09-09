USS Investment Management Ltd Buys 2,416 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Amdocs Price Performance

Amdocs stock opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.61 and a 12 month high of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 42.60%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

