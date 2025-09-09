USS Investment Management Ltd Purchases 3,554 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. HSBC upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.4%

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.