UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,767,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 30,560 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 55,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.28.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 61.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.