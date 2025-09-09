Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI Shares Purchased by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $26,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 64.2% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $186,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Free Report

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Stories

