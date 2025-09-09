UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,905,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,170,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,626,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,856,000 after buying an additional 99,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 152.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after buying an additional 817,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,271,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,169,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,710. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Luther E. Peters sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.19, for a total value of $1,887,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,038.67. The trade was a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $396.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.02 and a 52-week high of $408.38. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.25 and its 200 day moving average is $335.88.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.29.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

