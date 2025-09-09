Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several brokerages have commented on SRRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Stock Up 0.5%

SRRK stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $46.98.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.32). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 11,136 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $445,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,281.40. The trade was a 31.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 24,066 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $828,833.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 115,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,647.80. This trade represents a 17.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,310. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,773,000 after purchasing an additional 101,723 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,947,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,393,000 after purchasing an additional 440,405 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,192,000 after purchasing an additional 251,638 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 423,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,806 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.