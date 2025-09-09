Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th.

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 11,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $468,308.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 125,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,632.36. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Carey sold 6,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $295,761.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,139.08. The trade was a 21.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,216 shares of company stock valued at $945,342. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRS opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.31%.The business had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

