Brokerages Set CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT at $12.00

Shares of CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partners raised shares of CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CryoPort from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th.

CryoPort Stock Performance

CYRX opened at $10.04 on Thursday. CryoPort has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 16.24, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 37.21%.The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.74 million. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CryoPort will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CryoPort

In other CryoPort news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 5,000 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,965. The trade was a 15.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 9,300 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $80,631.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,536.71. This trade represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,125 shares of company stock worth $2,992,628. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CryoPort by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CryoPort by 300.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CryoPort in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CryoPort by 548,750.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Featured Articles

