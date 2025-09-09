Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTL. Zacks Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,047,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,992,000 after purchasing an additional 215,030 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after acquiring an additional 32,208 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,049,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 999,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 134,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 828,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 106,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 6.85. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $14.59 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $697.98 million, a P/E ratio of -68.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.66. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

