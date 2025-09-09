PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIOT. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 price target on PowerFleet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PowerFleet

PowerFleet Trading Down 0.8%

Insider Activity at PowerFleet

AIOT opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.97. PowerFleet has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $8.71. The stock has a market cap of $664.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 28,028 shares in the company, valued at $130,049.92. This trade represents a 55.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 23,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $102,353.94. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,457,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,019.66. This represents a 0.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PowerFleet

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.