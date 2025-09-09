AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Monday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $126.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. AECOM has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $128.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,589,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 216,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,085,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

