First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.6250.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AG

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -943.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.25 million. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.0048 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AG. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,596,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,177 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,656,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,070,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,666,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,880,000 after buying an additional 5,821,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,612,904 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after buying an additional 3,957,459 shares during the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.