BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Receives $33.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TBBB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BBB Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BBB Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th.

BBB Foods Stock Up 1.6%

BBB Foods stock opened at $26.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.51 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.44. BBB Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. BBB Foods had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that BBB Foods will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods during the first quarter valued at about $2,284,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in BBB Foods in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in BBB Foods by 104.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BBB Foods by 73.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 690,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About BBB Foods

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

