Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$19.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.50. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$13.44 and a 1-year high of C$20.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the development, management, and ownership of primarily urban office environments across Canada’s major cities. Most of the total square footage in the company’s real estate portfolio is located in Toronto and Montreal.

