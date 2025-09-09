Brokerages Set Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) PT at $5.30

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRNT shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ceragon Networks from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ceragon Networks Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.08. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.
Ceragon Networks Company Profile
Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.
