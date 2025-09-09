Brokerages Set Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) PT at $5.30

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRNT shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Ceragon Networks from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.08. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

