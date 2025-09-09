Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Torrid in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Torrid Stock Down 7.0%

NYSE:CURV opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.91 million, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. Torrid has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.38 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.30%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Torrid has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 15,680,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $52,060,614.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,295,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,541,704.08. This trade represents a 21.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 257,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $703,884.09. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,064,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,477,056.88. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,538,741 shares of company stock valued at $54,611,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Torrid

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Torrid by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Torrid by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

