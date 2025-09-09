Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,850,000 shares, agrowthof44.8% from the July 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Approximately8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $383,250. This trade represents a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,557 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,928 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 848,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after acquiring an additional 441,558 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $128.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

