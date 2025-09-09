G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Down 31.3% in August

G. Willi-Food International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,500 shares, adropof31.3% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WILC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of G. Willi-Food International by 786.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. G. Willi-Food International has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $22.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $289.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.84.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

G. Willi-Food International ( NASDAQ:WILC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 16.07%.The company had revenue of $44.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 90.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 25th. G. Willi-Food International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised G. Willi-Food International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

