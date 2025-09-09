Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.86. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $5,187,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bally’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bally’s by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 87,346 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter worth $867,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,262,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

