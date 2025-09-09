Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declines By 35.6%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,030,000 shares, adecreaseof35.6% from the July 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of USIG stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $52.94.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
