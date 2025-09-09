Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declines By 35.6%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,030,000 shares, adecreaseof35.6% from the July 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,093,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USIG stock opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621,424 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,978,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,043 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,085 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 455,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

