Textron (NYSE:TXT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

Get Textron alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Textron

Textron Price Performance

Textron stock opened at $82.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Textron has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Textron will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of Textron stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Textron by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Textron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.