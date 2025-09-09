eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

eGain Stock Up 18.8%

EGAN stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of eGain

About eGain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.