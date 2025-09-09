eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
eGain Stock Up 18.8%
EGAN stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.61. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
eGain announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.
