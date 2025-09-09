Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameresco from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Baird R W upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ameresco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

AMRC opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.25. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $39.68.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $472.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.30 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 3.34%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Ameresco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

