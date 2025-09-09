Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VTMX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE VTMX opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.14, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.18). Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 12.15%.The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a $0.2009 dividend. This represents a yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 321,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after buying an additional 19,967 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

