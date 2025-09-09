Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GNE stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $395.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 0.11. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.40%.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Genie Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 214.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Genie Energy by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Genie Energy by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,788 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,195,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

