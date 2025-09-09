Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $860.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $770.94.

PH opened at $759.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $732.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $665.57. The company has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.35. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $773.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.400-29.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.06, for a total transaction of $421,509.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,060. The trade was a 36.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela R. Ives sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.36, for a total value of $589,161.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,153.28. This trade represents a 22.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,039 shares of company stock worth $10,356,566. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,125,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,770,646,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,443,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,485,042,000 after buying an additional 842,262 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,345,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,638,556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,194,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,177,000 after purchasing an additional 92,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

