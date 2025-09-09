Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CSR. Raymond James Financial raised Centerspace from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Centerspace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centerspace from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61 and a beta of 0.75. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $68.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.89 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. Centerspace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerspace news, CFO Bhairav Patel bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.00 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,582. This trade represents a 15.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Schissel purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,492. This trade represents a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,750 shares of company stock valued at $95,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 57,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 35,139 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

