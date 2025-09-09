Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE BIPC opened at $40.50 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $107,741,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $64,433,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $29,968,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 85.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,378,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 636,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 9.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,522,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,293,000 after acquiring an additional 375,586 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

