Wall Street Zen Downgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to Sell

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

VVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cfra Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Valvoline Price Performance

Valvoline stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.21.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,492.25. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Valvoline by 24.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 101.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $316,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

