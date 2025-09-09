Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Chagee in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chagee in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.70 target price on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Chagee in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Chagee in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chagee in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chagee currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Chagee Stock Performance

CHA stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.26. Chagee has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Chagee (NASDAQ:CHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $465.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.14 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chagee during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,764,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Chagee during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,302,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Chagee during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,034,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chagee during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in Chagee during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,632,000.

About Chagee

Our Mission With every cup of our tea, we aspire to foster a global connection of people and cultures. Our Vision To modernize the tea-drinking experience through technology and innovation. Our Core Values “Customer First” is the foundational philosophy of how we make decisions and run our business. “Caring for Partners” is the core value that defines how we interact with consumers, franchise partners, suppliers, and employees.

See Also

