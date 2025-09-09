Wall Street Zen Downgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Hold

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carvana from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.47.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $371.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.91. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Carvana has a 52 week low of $124.39 and a 52 week high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.04, for a total value of $361,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $16,303,483.28. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.42, for a total transaction of $4,646,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 208,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,011,088.02. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,439,157 shares of company stock valued at $860,099,657. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Carvana by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Carvana by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

