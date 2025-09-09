iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

iSpecimen Stock Performance

Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. iSpecimen has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $3.38. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 172.48% and a negative return on equity of 395.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Institutional Trading of iSpecimen

iSpecimen Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iSpecimen stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iSpecimen Inc. ( NASDAQ:ISPC Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of iSpecimen as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.

