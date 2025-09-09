iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. iSpecimen has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.
iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $3.38. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 172.48% and a negative return on equity of 395.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, clinics, private practice groups, laboratories, blood centers, biobanks, clinical research sites, and cadaveric donation centers.
