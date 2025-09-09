Industria de Diseno Textil (IDEXY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $10.2829 billion for the quarter.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Industria de Diseno Textil had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 32.39%. On average, analysts expect Industria de Diseno Textil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Industria de Diseno Textil stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Industria de Diseno Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Industria de Diseno Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

