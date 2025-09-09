MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP opened at $3.00 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $25,000. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

