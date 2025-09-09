Wall Street Zen Downgrades Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) to Sell

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Steakholder Foods Trading Down 10.3%

Shares of NASDAQ STKH opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Steakholder Foods has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $17.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steakholder Foods stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Steakholder Foods Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 14.18% of Steakholder Foods worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Steakholder Foods Company Profile

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

