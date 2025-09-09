Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $74.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NTLA

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.28. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.04. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 908.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $104,617.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,989.24. This represents a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Chase purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 134,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,970.79. This represents a 288.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $153,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,011,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,508,000 after purchasing an additional 474,629 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,752,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,447,000 after purchasing an additional 561,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 970,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,843,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 863,363 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.