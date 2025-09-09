G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $289.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 16.07%.The business had revenue of $44.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in G. Willi-Food International by 786.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.