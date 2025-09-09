G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Sunday.
Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. G. Willi-Food International has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $289.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 16.07%.The business had revenue of $44.83 million during the quarter.
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
