Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNRG

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $22.01.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.58%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hallador Energy

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $305,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 234,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,136.78. This trade represents a 9.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter worth $18,735,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 4,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 1,073,433 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after buying an additional 181,935 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 146,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.