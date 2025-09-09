Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ENVX. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Enovix to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Enovix Trading Up 2.2%

ENVX opened at $9.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14. Enovix has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 481.35% and a negative return on equity of 73.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Enovix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.180–0.140 EPS. Analysts expect that Enovix will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovix announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $60.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its stake in Enovix by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 103.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

