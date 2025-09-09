GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

GCT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded GigaCloud Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GigaCloud Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Up 1.9%

GCT opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99. GigaCloud Technology has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $322.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.08 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 11.17%.The company's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, insider Marshall Bernes sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $500,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in GigaCloud Technology by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GigaCloud Technology by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in GigaCloud Technology by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GigaCloud Technology by 724.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

See Also

