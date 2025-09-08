Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.64 and last traded at $51.33. 3,717,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,144,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 317.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

