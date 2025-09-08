IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.58. 7,612,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 19,700,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of IREN from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jones Trading cut IREN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on IREN from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on IREN from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IREN presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

IREN Trading Up 0.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.51 million. IREN had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 1.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IREN

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IREN during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of IREN in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IREN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IREN during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its stake in IREN by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

