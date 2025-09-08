Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.12 and last traded at $40.92. 6,699,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 53,255,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.31.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,065,000 shares of company stock worth $53,762,450 in the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

