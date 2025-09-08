China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in August

China Suntien Green Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CSGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 680,000 shares, adeclineof36.4% from the July 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

China Suntien Green Energy Price Performance

Shares of CSGEF stock remained flat at $0.53 on Monday. China Suntien Green Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43.

China Suntien Green Energy Company Profile

China Suntien Green Energy Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes clean energy in Mainland China. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas, Wind Power and Solar Energy, and Other. The Natural Gas segment sells natural gas and gas appliances, as well as provides construction and connection services for natural gas pipelines.

