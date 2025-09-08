Short Interest in Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Grows By 51.0%

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,157,600 shares, anincreaseof51.0% from the July 31st total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 61,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.7 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on DALXF. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Desjardins downgraded Spartan Delta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of DALXF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.47. 2,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,201. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $3.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

