COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 36.6% in August

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 17,900 shares, anincreaseof36.6% from the July 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Down 1.1%

CICOY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.92. 1,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CICOY. Citigroup downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

